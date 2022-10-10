First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,243 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $727.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

