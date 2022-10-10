First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,148 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.16%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

