First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,158 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

