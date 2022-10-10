First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,705 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 552,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

