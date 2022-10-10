First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 648 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

