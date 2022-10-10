First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 727 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

