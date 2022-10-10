First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 779 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $7,350,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Blucora by 436.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $20.37 on Monday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

