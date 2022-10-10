First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $507,115,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

