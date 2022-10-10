First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,402,000 after buying an additional 173,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

