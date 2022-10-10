First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.