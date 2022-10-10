First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
First Financial Northwest Price Performance
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
