First Foundation Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Foundation Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

