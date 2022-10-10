First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after buying an additional 2,113,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

