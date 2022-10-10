First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

