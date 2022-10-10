First Merchants Corp Has $4.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

