First Merchants Corp Sells 1,385 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.