First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

