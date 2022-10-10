Five Star Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

FSBC stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $11,265,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,642,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

