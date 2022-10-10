Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

