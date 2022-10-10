Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $84,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $120.16 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

