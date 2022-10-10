Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 62.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

BEN opened at $21.85 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,794,178 shares of company stock worth $71,682,549. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.