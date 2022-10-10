Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of FCX opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

