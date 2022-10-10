FS Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSBW. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

FSBW stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

