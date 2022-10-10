FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 11.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

LEVI stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 179,315 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

