FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$12.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837 in the last three months.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

