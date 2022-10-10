FY2022 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Holdings Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

National Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.