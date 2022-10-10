FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion.

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE CMS opened at $55.29 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.56%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.