FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 7.6 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCH. TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$32.35 and a 1-year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.32.

In other news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.55 per share, with a total value of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

