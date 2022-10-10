FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.98. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.09.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VET opened at C$30.83 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.