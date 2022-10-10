FY2022 EPS Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Cut by Analyst

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American States Water in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

American States Water Trading Down 1.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.30%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American States Water by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

