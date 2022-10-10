FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.81. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Comerica by 65.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

