FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

