FY2022 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $786.86.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 3.5 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMUY stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

