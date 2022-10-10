FY2022 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.68 on Monday. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

