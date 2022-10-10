FY2022 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 26.44%.

Samsonite International Stock Down 2.9 %

Samsonite International Company Profile

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Samsonite International has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

