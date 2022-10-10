FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Decreased by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

SPR stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

