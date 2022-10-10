FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

ZION opened at $50.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after buying an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

