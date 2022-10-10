FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $24.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.50. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2024 earnings at $26.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

