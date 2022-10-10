FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Whitecap Resources Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.22.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.83. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.36 and a 52 week high of C$12.71.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,450 shares of company stock worth $302,710.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

