FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after acquiring an additional 219,006 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

