FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $35.64 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

