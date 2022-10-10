FY2023 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CWT stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

