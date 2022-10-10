FY2023 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

