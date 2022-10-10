FY2023 EPS Estimates for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Cut by Analyst

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Johnson Matthey’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,200.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

