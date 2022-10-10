FY2023 EPS Estimates for mdf commerce inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDF. Scotiabank increased their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

mdf commerce Trading Down 6.0 %

About mdf commerce

TSE MDF opened at C$2.83 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.