Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

