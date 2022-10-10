Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $50.10 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

