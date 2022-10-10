Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $297.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.13. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.