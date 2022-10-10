Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $13,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 433.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 165,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 619,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after buying an additional 143,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

