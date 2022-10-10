GN Store Nord A/S Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey forecasts that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GN Store Nord A/S’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $201.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

